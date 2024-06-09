 Video: Sachin Tendulkar & Ravi Shastri Play Baseball In New York Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 WC 2024 Clash
Sachin Tendulkar arrived in the USA's financial capital to watch a much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan, while Ravi Shastri is part of the commentary team for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

Former Indian cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri tried their hands at baseball ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and Pakistan in New York.

The two arch-rivals will be locking horns in the blockbuster clash at the newly built Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived in the USA's financial capital to witness the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan, while former India captain and 1983 World Cup winner Ravi Shastri is part of the commentary team for the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.

In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram, Tendulkar was seen at the strike with black baseball bat and Shastri, on the other hand, had his glove on and was ready to throw balls to the 2011 World Cup winner.

However, Sachin Tendulkar wowed the crowd with his baseball skills as he played some shots. At the end of the small exhibition match, Ravi Shastri, "Let's wrap. It's out of the park. It's gone. It's game over."

