Video: RR Skipper Sanju Samson Vents Out His Emotions After Hitting Winning Six In IPL 2024 Clash vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was visibly pumped up after hitting the winning runs in the IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 27.

RR registered a three-wicket win over LSG to inch closer to securing their playoffs berth of the ongoing IPL season. With a target of 197, the visitors pulled off the chase with an over to spare. Skipper Sanju Samson (71*) and Dhruv Jurel (52*) formed an unbeaten 121-run partnership to help Rajasthan Royals achieve the target.

With 11 off 12 balls required to win the match, Sanju Samson smashed a four and a six on the fifth and sixth balls, respectively in the penultimate over. After hitting the winning six, Samson vented out his emotions as Rajasthan Royals almost secured their playoffs berth. The video of Samson's roaring celebration was shared Indian Premier League (IPL) on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

In 196-run chase, Rajasthan Royals were off to a good start with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler forming 60-run partnership until the latter's dismissal on 34 off 18 balls, bowled out by Yash Thakur. Jaiswal's stay at the crease was ended by Marcus Stoinis as he was dismissed for 24 at 60/2.

Riyan Parag failed to deliver as he was dismissed for 14 by Amit Mishra. After Parag's dismissal. Skipper Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel carried on RR's run-chase while unleashing their firepower. Samson continued his impressive form while Jurel registered his maiden fifty of the tournament.

'There was some purchase in the wicket': RR skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson believes that the reason behind his unbeaten 71-run knock that he kept the wickets, which helped him to adjust to the conditions. He also added his batting partner Dhruv Jurel for his brilliant performance.

"To be honest I am very lucky to be behind the wickets throughout the game. When we were bowling with the new ball, I knew there was some purchase in the wicket when they bowled Test-match lengths and once the ball got old it was a very good wicket to bat on." Samson said.

"Form is temporary in this format. We have seen Jurel in Tests. We believe in him. He has been batting one hour and two hours at times in the nets. We have been doing really well." he added.

Sanju Samson is in the race for Orange Cap as he is the second run-getter in IPL 2024, with 385 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 77 and strike rate of 161.08 in eight matches.