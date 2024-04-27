 LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 44: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl In Lucknow After Confusion At Toss; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLSG vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 44: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl In Lucknow After Confusion At Toss; Video

LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 44: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl In Lucknow After Confusion At Toss; Video

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Pitch Report:

"It's an incredible lush outfield, the wicket is made up of black clay and it means it's not a friend of the spinners There are large chink of cracks, so there could be some movement for the pacers. There is a nice grass covering and the brown patches are well rolled as well. Expect more runs, 200+ runs have been scored by the team batting first, the average 1st innings score has gone up to 170+ this season and we can expect runs on this surface," reckon Matthew Hayden and Ian Bishop in their pitch report.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Pic: Fan In Delhi Gets Hit On Face While Trying To Catch The Ball After Tim David's Six During...

Viral Pic: Fan In Delhi Gets Hit On Face While Trying To Catch The Ball After Tim David's Six During...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs...

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Gets Furious At Umpires Due To Fear Of Slow Over-Rate; Netizens...

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Gets Furious At Umpires Due To Fear Of Slow Over-Rate; Netizens...

Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024...

Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024...

Viral Video: Kris Srikkanth Dances Live On TV & Trolls Matthew Hayden After Punjab Kings Pull Off...

Viral Video: Kris Srikkanth Dances Live On TV & Trolls Matthew Hayden After Punjab Kings Pull Off...