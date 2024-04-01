Video: Rohit Sharma Finally Intervenes, Asks Mumbai Crowd Not To Boo Hardik Pandya Amid MI vs RR Clash

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians' ex-captain Rohit Sharma was seen stopping the spectators from booing Hardik Pandya in a video that has gone viral on social media. The right-handed batter was seen making gestures with his hand when fielding near the boundary, urging fans to calm down and watch the proceedings.

Since replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians, Hardik has been facing backlash repeatedly. The booing of the crowd has especially been jarring as the spectators booed him uncontrollably during the first two games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

My captain Rohit Sharma has stopped crowd from booing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fstGkUWero — Dev 🇮🇳 (@time__square) April 1, 2024

The booing also continued when the 30-year-old all-rounder appeared at the toss at the Wankhede Stadium, with commentator Sanjay Manjrekar forcing to urge the crowd to stay silent.