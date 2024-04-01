 Video: Rohit Sharma Finally Intervenes, Asks Mumbai Crowd Not To Boo Hardik Pandya Amid MI vs RR Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Rohit Sharma Finally Intervenes, Asks Mumbai Crowd Not To Boo Hardik Pandya Amid MI vs RR Clash

Video: Rohit Sharma Finally Intervenes, Asks Mumbai Crowd Not To Boo Hardik Pandya Amid MI vs RR Clash

Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma intervened to stop the crowd from booing Hardik Pandya at Wankhede Stadium.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians' ex-captain Rohit Sharma was seen stopping the spectators from booing Hardik Pandya in a video that has gone viral on social media. The right-handed batter was seen making gestures with his hand when fielding near the boundary, urging fans to calm down and watch the proceedings.

Since replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians, Hardik has been facing backlash repeatedly. The booing of the crowd has especially been jarring as the spectators booed him uncontrollably during the first two games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The booing also continued when the 30-year-old all-rounder appeared at the toss at the Wankhede Stadium, with commentator Sanjay Manjrekar forcing to urge the crowd to stay silent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Rohit Sharma Finally Intervenes, Asks Mumbai Crowd Not To Boo Hardik Pandya Amid MI vs RR...

Video: Rohit Sharma Finally Intervenes, Asks Mumbai Crowd Not To Boo Hardik Pandya Amid MI vs RR...

FPJ Exclusive Footage: Spectator Invades Pitch At Wankhede To Hug Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan Amid...

FPJ Exclusive Footage: Spectator Invades Pitch At Wankhede To Hug Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan Amid...

MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma Scores Record-Equalling 17th IPL Duck Despite Fans’ Support At Wankhede;...

MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma Scores Record-Equalling 17th IPL Duck Despite Fans’ Support At Wankhede;...

IPL 2024: Chants Of ‘Rohit, Rohit’ Fill Wankhede Stadium As Home Fans Boo Hardik Pandya At MI vs...

IPL 2024: Chants Of ‘Rohit, Rohit’ Fill Wankhede Stadium As Home Fans Boo Hardik Pandya At MI vs...

MI vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 14: Bowlers, Riyan Parag Leave Mumbai Indians Winless After 3 Matches

MI vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 14: Bowlers, Riyan Parag Leave Mumbai Indians Winless After 3 Matches