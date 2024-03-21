 Video: Rinku Singh And Chandrakant Pandit Dance To 'Ole Ole' Song As KKR Players Participate In Fun Night
Rinku Singh and Chandrakant Pandit were spotted dancing as KKR players engage in fun night.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Rinku Singh and Chandrakant Pandit. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders' contingent were seen having fun on March 20th (Wednesday) as the franchise's official social media handles posted videos of the same. In a viral video, dashing finisher Rinku Singh and coach Chandrakant Pandit were seen dancing, while spin bowler Suyash Sharma sang a melodious song from the movie 'Animal'.

Both Rinku Singh and Chandrakant Pandit were seen dancing to the song 'Ole Ole', with all the cricketers well dressed for the event. Mitchell Starc, who fetched an enormous INR 24.75 crore from the two-time champions, was seen posing for pictures with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Anukul Roy as the event turned into a colourful one.

