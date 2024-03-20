 Punjab Kings' Home Stadium In Mullanpur Served With Legal Notice To Halt Activities 2 Days Before IPL 2024
An environmental activist named Nikhil Thamman is among those who have sent the notice challenging the legality of the ongoing construction at the stadium complex.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Days before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the newly constructed cricket stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab, has been issued a legal notice to cease all activities.

Environmental activist Nikhil Thamman is one of the individuals behind this notice, contesting the legality of the ongoing construction at the stadium complex.

The notice highlights the absence of necessary clearances from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), as mandated by the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Despite this, The Free Press Journal has confirmed that the stadium is scheduled to host Punjab Kings' home games in IPL 2024 starting from March 23.

While the team management and Punjab Cricket Association are actively addressing the issue, it is assured that the matches will proceed without disruption.

Sources close to the team management emphasized that while the matter is acknowledged, a change in the home venue is unlikely. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue amicably before the matches begin.

Punjab Kings, one of the two IPL teams yet to clinch the title since the league's inception in 2008, will be led once again by veteran Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan this year.

Co-owned by Preity Zinta, the team will commence their IPL 2024 campaign against Delhi Capitals in Mullanpur on March 23. Notably, the PCA stadium in Mohali had been hosting Punjab's matches in past seasons.

