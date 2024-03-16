Viral Video: Skipper Shikhar Dhawan & Owner Preity Zinta Shake Legs During Unveiling Of New Punjab Kings' Jersey

Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta dancing during PBKS jersey launch | Credits: Twitter/Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) has unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2024, slated to take place on March 22. The PBKS will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 23, Saturday.

Mohali-based franchise decided to launch their jersey with just a week away from beginning of their campaign in the upcoming IPL season. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and co-owner of the franchise and actress Preity Zinta unveiled the new Punjab Kings jersey.

After launching the new Punjab Kings' jersey, Shikhar Dhawan, Preity Zinta and Arshdeep Singh danced on the stage to the song '𝙋𝙪𝙣𝙟𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙮𝙖𝙖𝙣 𝙙𝙞 𝙗𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙝𝙣𝙙𝙞 𝙖𝙖' by Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal. In a viral video, Dhawan and Zinta can be seen shaking their legs while Grewal singing a Punjabi song to energic crowd and create lively atmosphere at the jersey launch event.