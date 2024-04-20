Video: Ravindra Jadeja Pulls Off One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss KL Rahul During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

CSK skipper Ruturaj stunned by Ravindra Jadeja's sensational catch | Credits: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja left the crowd in awe with a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul during their IPL 2024 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19.

The dismissal took place in the 18th over of the LSG 177-run chase when KL Rahul hit a cut delivery off CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana over the point fielder for the boundary. Ravindra Jadeja, who was stationed at the point, displayed the brilliant presence of his mind as he quickly lept in the air, flung himself to the right and pluck the ball in thin air to end Rahul's stay at the crease at 82, 18 runs short of well-deserved hundred.

Jadeja's brilliant one-handed left the CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and teammates stunned while KL Rahul was visibly in disbelief.

Ravi Shastri was too stunned by Ravindra Jadeja's one-handed blinder and hailed it as the catch of the ongoing IPL season.

"What a catch! Is that the catch of IPL? Wow, that was flying like a trace of a bullet! He just plucked out of thin air as if it's nothing." Shastri exclaimed on air.

However, celebration for Jadeja's sensational catch was muted as the match slipped away from Chennai Super Kings hands as LSG required just 16 runs off 17 balls to win the game.

Ravindra Jadeja's valiant fifty in vain as CSK suffered their 3rd defeat of the season

Ravindra Jadeja contributed significantly with the bat for Chennai Super Kings as he played a valiant unbeaten knock of 57 off 40 balls to help the visitors post a respectable total of 176/6 in 20 overs.

However, Jadeja's effort went down in drain as the defending champions couldn't defend the total. Lucknow Super Giants chased down the target of 177 with an over to spare. The half-centuries from skipper KL Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) ensured that LSG secure a convincing win over CSK.

Nicholas Pooran played an unbeaten cameo 23 off 12 balls and also hit a winning four to finish off the game for Lucknow Super Gaints.

With the defeat against Lucknow Super Kings, Chennai Super Kings suffered their third loss of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. CSK are currently at the third spot on the points with six points after seven games.