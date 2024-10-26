 Video: Ravindra Jadeja Affects MS Dhoni-Type Run-Out On Day 3 Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
Ravindra Jadeja caught Will O'Rourke short of his crease on day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
article-image

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja affected a run-out as nonchalantly as any on day three of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. The Saurashta all-rounder tapped the ball onto the stumps to catch Will O'Rourke short at the non-striker's end as it resembled MS Dhoni's style of running batters out.

article-image

The incident occurred in the 70th over of the innings as Glenn Phillips carted one over the off-side trying to hit a boundary and set off for a brace. Washington Sundar, stationed deep, threw in front of the stumps as the ball tapped off Jadeja's hands before hitting the wickets. On replays, it was clear that O'Rourke was inches short of his ground.

Below is the video of the same:

Jadeja had also snaffled the first two wickets of the day, getting rid of Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, and Ajaz Patel. Ravichandran Ashwin removed Tim Southee for his third wicket of the innings.

Team India lose Rohit Sharma in pursuit of 359:

Having picked New Zealand's last five wickets within the first hour, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma came out with a purpose. Jaiswal, notably, hit the second ball of the innings for a maximum. However, Rohit Sharma perished for another single-figure score as Mitchell Santner was at it again, adding to his seven wickets in the first innings.

India suffered a shambolic batting collapse on day 2 of the Test, folding for 156. New Zealand reached 198/5 by the close of day 2, holding a 301-run lead, headlined by Tom Latham's 86.

