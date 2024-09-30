'It's Special, Will Remain With Me Forever': Ravindra Jadeja On Completing 300 Wickets During IND vs BAN Kanpur Test

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a "proud" cricketer after he completed 300 Test wickets to enter an exclusive group of players in the format.

Jadeja picked up the final Bangladeshi wicket in their first innings of the ongoing Kanpur Test to enter the 300 club. He is the seventh Indian to achieve the feat.

The 35-year-old also became the second fastest all-rounder to complete the rare double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind Ian Botham.

Jadeja 'proud' of achievement

He was on cloud nine after the end of play on Day 4 and opened up about his latest milestone when asked to express his feeling about it by commentator Murali Kartik.

“It's special when you achieve something for India. I've been playing Tests for 10 years and finally I've reached this milestone. I've done well and I'm proud of myself, and feeling happy and good," Jaddu said on Jio Cinema.

'Special' achievement for a 'white-ball specialist'

He was particularly happy to achieve the mark because everyone used to dub him as a bowler exclusive to the white-ball formats.

“It's special and will forever remain with me. As a youngster I started with white-ball cricket and everyone used to tell me that I was a white-ball cricketer. But I worked hard with the red-ball and finally all the hard work has paid off,” the Jamnagar native added.

India dominate Day 4 in Kanpur

Meanwhile, Bangladesh were tottering at 26 for 2 at stumps on Day 4 and are still 26 runs behind India's first innings score. Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed both wickets after India declared at 285 for 9 in the final session.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 in their first innings with Jasprit Bumrah grabbing 3 wickets and Mominual Haque scoring 107 not out.