 'It's Special, Will Remain With Me Forever': Ravindra Jadeja On Completing 300 Wickets During IND vs BAN Kanpur Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It's Special, Will Remain With Me Forever': Ravindra Jadeja On Completing 300 Wickets During IND vs BAN Kanpur Test

'It's Special, Will Remain With Me Forever': Ravindra Jadeja On Completing 300 Wickets During IND vs BAN Kanpur Test

The 35-year-old also became the second fastest all-rounder to complete the rare double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind Ian Botham.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a "proud" cricketer after he completed 300 Test wickets to enter an exclusive group of players in the format.

Jadeja picked up the final Bangladeshi wicket in their first innings of the ongoing Kanpur Test to enter the 300 club. He is the seventh Indian to achieve the feat.

The 35-year-old also became the second fastest all-rounder to complete the rare double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind Ian Botham.

Jadeja 'proud' of achievement

FPJ Shorts
OPSC Recruitment Alert: 39 SDIPRO Vacancies Available In Odisha Information Service
OPSC Recruitment Alert: 39 SDIPRO Vacancies Available In Odisha Information Service
Video: Man Electrocuted, Another Severely Burned After Iron Ladder They Were Carrying Comes In Contact With Overhead High-Tension Wire In Mathura
Video: Man Electrocuted, Another Severely Burned After Iron Ladder They Were Carrying Comes In Contact With Overhead High-Tension Wire In Mathura
IN PICS: 9 Shaktipeeth Mandir You Should Visit This Navratri
IN PICS: 9 Shaktipeeth Mandir You Should Visit This Navratri
Rajasthan: Leopard Kills Priest In Udaipur, 7 Killed In Attacks In Past 11 Days
Rajasthan: Leopard Kills Priest In Udaipur, 7 Killed In Attacks In Past 11 Days

He was on cloud nine after the end of play on Day 4 and opened up about his latest milestone when asked to express his feeling about it by commentator Murali Kartik.

“It's special when you achieve something for India. I've been playing Tests for 10 years and finally I've reached this milestone. I've done well and I'm proud of myself, and feeling happy and good," Jaddu said on Jio Cinema.

Read Also
IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 300 Test Wickets In Style To Enter Elite All-Rounders' List;...
article-image

'Special' achievement for a 'white-ball specialist'

He was particularly happy to achieve the mark because everyone used to dub him as a bowler exclusive to the white-ball formats.

“It's special and will forever remain with me. As a youngster I started with white-ball cricket and everyone used to tell me that I was a white-ball cricketer. But I worked hard with the red-ball and finally all the hard work has paid off,” the Jamnagar native added.

India dominate Day 4 in Kanpur

Meanwhile, Bangladesh were tottering at 26 for 2 at stumps on Day 4 and are still 26 runs behind India's first innings score. Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed both wickets after India declared at 285 for 9 in the final session.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 in their first innings with Jasprit Bumrah grabbing 3 wickets and Mominual Haque scoring 107 not out.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's Special, Will Remain With Me Forever': Ravindra Jadeja On Completing 300 Wickets During IND vs...

'It's Special, Will Remain With Me Forever': Ravindra Jadeja On Completing 300 Wickets During IND vs...

IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur...

IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur...

Fastest Team 50 To Ravindra Jadeja’s 300 Wickets: All Records Broken By India On Day 4 Of Kanpur...

Fastest Team 50 To Ravindra Jadeja’s 300 Wickets: All Records Broken By India On Day 4 Of Kanpur...

Video: Akash Deep Slams 2 Consecutive Sixes Off The Bat Gifted By Virat Kohli In Kanpur Test vs...

Video: Akash Deep Slams 2 Consecutive Sixes Off The Bat Gifted By Virat Kohli In Kanpur Test vs...

Video: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To Rishabh Pant After Run-Out Scare, India Wicketkeeper...

Video: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To Rishabh Pant After Run-Out Scare, India Wicketkeeper...