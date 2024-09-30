IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 300 Test Wickets In Style To Enter Elite All-Rounders' List; Video

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Monday made history as he completed 300 Test wickets in the ongoing match against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Jadeja got rid of the last Bangladeshi batter Khaled Ahmed for a duck in the second session to become the seventh Indian to complete 300 Test wickets.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include table leader Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

The 35-year-old also became the 11th all-rounder to achieve the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in the longest format of international cricket. Playing in his 74th Test, he is the second quickest to achieve this double behind England legend Ian Botham.

Bangladesh bowled out for 233

Khaled's dismissal also brought an end to Bangladesh's first innings at 233 from 74.2 overs with Mominal Haque remaining unbeaten on 107. Coming back into action after two days of rain, Bangladesh began their first innings on 107 for 3 and managed to add 92 runs in the first session for the loss of 3 wickets.

Mominul held up one end but kept losing partners from the other post lunch due to some brilliant bowling from India's pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah, who grabbed 3 wickets while Mohammed Siraj took a couple of scalps before Jadeja finished the innings with the milestone.

India then came out all guns blazing with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, smashing the fastest team fifty in Test history before the captain fell for 23 to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.