Video: Rafael Nadal Shares Playful Moment With His Son After Stunning First-Round Exit In French Open 2024

Rafael Nadal plays with his son. | (Credits: Twitter)

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal enjoyed a playful moment with his son after a stunning first-round exit from the 2024 edition of French Open in Paris. In a video shared by Roland Garros' official social media handle, Nadal was adorably playing with his son off the court as his family was present for the occasion.

German Tennis star Alexander Zverev became only the 3rd player after Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling to beat the veteran in the clay-court major event, which Nadal has won it on a record 14 occasions. However, the 37-year-old was stunned by Zverev on Monday, losing in straight sets.

"Looks difficult for me" - Rafael Nadal on playing in Wimbledon

Following the loss in the French Open, Nadal has strongly hinted at pulling off Wimbledon due to the massive transition involved. As quoted by ANI, he claimed:

"Looks difficult for me now to make the transition to grass & having the Olympics to play on clay just after. I have to analyse but I do not think it would be smart after all the things that happened to my body."

Zverev was equally respectful of the 37-year-old, stating that Nadal has been his childhood hero and feels privileged to share the court with him.

"To be honest I don't know what to say. First of all, thank you Rafa from all of the tennis world. It's such a great honour. I've watched Rafa play all my childhood and I was lucky enough to play Rafa when I became a professional. I was lucky enough to play him two times on this beautiful court. I don't know what to say. Today is not my moment, it's Rafa's moment, so thank you."