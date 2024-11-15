 Video: Pedro Acosta And Augusto Fernandez Suffer Nasty Crash In Solidarity GP In Barcelona
The duo of Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez suffered a crash with only six minutes into the session.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
The inaugural free practice session of the Solidarity GP of Barcelona didn't get off to the most auspicious of starts, with the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 duo of Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez were in action. However, the duo suffered a crash with only six minutes into the session as Moto GP's official social media handle shared a video of the same.

The incident occurred as the pair of riders exited turn 5 side by side and made contact, causing them both to crash into one another and eventually fall. Although the session had to be red-flagged due to the incident and while the crash looked serious, neither Acosta nor Fernandez had sustained serious injuries.

Below is the video of the crash:

"I made a lot of mistakes this year" - Pedro Acosta

Ahead of the Solidarity GP, the Spainard acknowledged that this season has been slightly disappointing for him and suggested that he aims to end it on a high. As quoted by GPone.com, he stated:

"I think occupying the top five is really incredible. I made a lot of mistakes this year. I crashed, I haven't won a race but most importantly for me is to end the season with a good result and try to give my best. For me, this season was useful in learning, growing and understanding the mistakes we made.

