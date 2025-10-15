 Video: Pakistani Fighter Abdul Waris Reportedly Shows Arrogance, Knocked Out in 5 Seconds By Indian Counterpart Chandan Harish In KFL
Indian amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Chandan Harish knocked out his Pakistani counterpart Abdul Waris in five seconds in the Karma Fight League (KFL) bout hosted by Sri Lanka. Waris had reportedly showed arrogance before the fight began between the two but failed to last long against Harish.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Karma Fight League (KFL). | (Credits: X)

It has come to light that Waris had shown some attitude before the match but failed to produce the same kind of results. The referee was seen raising Harish's hands as it took only five seconds to emerge victorious.

Watch the video below:

The affect of the recent military stand-off between India and Pakistan has largely had on sports, especially cricket. The recently-concluded Asia Cup 2025 saw Indian players refused hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Pakistan cricketers had also displayed some distasteful behaviour, with fast bowler Haris Rauf doing the 'plane crashing' gesture on multiple occasions during the match.

Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan showcased the gun-shot celebration during the Super 4 match against India after hitting half-century. Nevertheless, the Indian hockey team shook hands with their Pakistani counterparts following the Sultan of Johor Cup match on Tuesday in Malaysia.

