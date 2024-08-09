Video: Pakistan Shaheens Cricket Team Celebrate As Arshad Nadeem Clinches Historic Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics

Arshad Nadeem (R). | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's Shaheens cricket team couldn't hold back but celebrate track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem's gold medal in the men's javelin throw final in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The likes of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Gul, and Mohammad Huraira were seen cheering for Nadeem in their hotel room as a video of the same emerged on social media.

Nadeem stunned one and all as he scaled his best throw of 92.97 meters in the men's javelin throw final that started on August 8 (Thursday). By contrast, Neeraj, the defending champion's best throw was 89.45. As a result, Pakistan bagged their first Olympic gold in Javelin and overtook India in the medals tally in this edition.

Pakistan cricketers were seen celebrating wildly over every throw scaled by Nadeem in the below video:

Congratulations Arshad Nadeem! The whole nation is proud of your historic Olympic Gold Medal 🥇🌟



▶️ Pakistan Shaheens players react to Arshad's remarkable achievement at #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/ambuGaEnP7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 8, 2024

"Made Pakistan proud" - Wasim Akram

Ex-Pakistan men's cricket team's captain Wasim Akram was equally in awe of the 27-year-old and claimed that his throw of 92.97 meters will never be forgotten. He wrote on X:

"Incredible achievement #ArshadNadeem you've broken the drought & made Pakistan proud 92.97m will be etched in history forever Congratulations on this monumental feat."

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra was quite gracious in his defeat, claiming that it was completely Nadeem's day and suggested that he wasn't quite at his best.