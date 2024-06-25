VIDEO: Pak Captain Babar Azam Finally Finds Courage To Return Home After T20 WC Debacle; Greeted By Few Fans At Lahore Airport

Pakistan captain Babar Azam finally found the courage to return home after his team's failed campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Babar's team crashed out in the Group stage after losing against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India. The players faced a lot of backlash from fans and cricket pundits due to their poor performances on the field.

That is why Babar and five of his teammates - Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan - headed to London for a few days while the rest stayed back in America.

Only a handful of players like Naseem Shah and Usman Khan landed in Lahore immediately after their last match of the tournament.

Babar landed at Lahore airport Tuesday morning with only a few fans chanting his name while the rest seemed disinterested in the skipper's arrival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Complete overhaul of Pak team likely

Babar's captain is also being blamed by former cricketers and netizens on social media for the debacle in the US.

The batter had taken over the job just before the tournament after being reinstated as the captain following Shaheen Shah Afridi's removal from the post.

The controversial team selection of players like Azam Khan and Imad Wasim were also pointed out by the Pak cricket fraternity after their lack of runs in crucial matches. Babar himself couldn't light up the tournament with the bat, managing just 122 runs from 4 T20s.

The PCB is expected to address a press conference in the coming days in which they are likely to provide reasons for the squad's flop show and make some shocking announcements regarding captaincy and the white-ball teams, as is the norm with Pakistan cricket which always takes the tough decisions after their failed campaigns in world events.