Video: Pakistan Batter Mohammad Rizwan's Unique Preparation To Deal With Bouncy Pitch Ahead Of 1st Test Against Australia

Unique training device during Pakistan's | Credits: Twitter/Louis Cameron

Pakistan cricket players are already sweating hard in the nets ahead of the opening Test of the three-match series against Australia at the Optus Stadium on Thursday, December 14.

The visiting Pakistan team played a four-day practice match against Australia’s Prime Minister XI in Canberra, which ended in a draw. The newly-appointed Test captain Shan Masood notched up a double century in the first innings of the practice match.

Following the practice match, Pakistan cricket players got back to nets and started training for the 1st Test. However, Pakistan have got a unique device in training nets that will allow them to deal better with extra bounce.

A marble slab was placed in the middle of the training pitch and the bowling coach fetched the ball on the slab for batsmen to get adapted to the bouncy pitch in Perth. Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan can be seen defending the bouncer.

As per reports, Perth pitch is expected to provide extra bounce and pace during the first Test.

Pakistan never won a Test match in Australia since 1995

Pakistan cricket team is yet to win a Test match in Australia since 1995. The last time Pakistan toured Down Under for the Test series was in 2019, wherein they were whitewashed by hosts 2-0.

Pakistan has won a Test series against Australia in their own backyard. During the home Test series, Babar Azam-led defeated visiting Australia in the second Test to clinch the series.

The upcoming Test series is a big opportunity for Pakistan to remove the 28-year-old stains of not a single Test match against Australia.

Pakistan cricket team’s chief selector Mohammad Hafeez is confident of defeating Australia in their own backyard and winning the series.

“This Test team is very settled. They have done a great job for Pakistan cricket in this format. Everyone is excited to take on this challenge. That's the most encouraging thing. And performing in Australia would be great for them. As a Pakistan team, we're here to beat Australia, not just to compete," Hafeez said.