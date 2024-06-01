Video: Neymar Jr & His Friends Chant 'Messi, Messi' During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr King's Cup Final

Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi | Credits: Twitter

Legendary Brazilian footballer Neymar jr and his friends were spotted chanting Argentine star Lionel Messi's name during the King's Cup Final between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday, May 31.

Neymar Jr plays for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Professional League but has been out of action due to injury since October 2023. However, Brazilian footballer's team defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr via penalty shootout (5-4) to lift the prestigious King's Cup trophy.

Though Neymar didn't play for Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final, the 32-year-old attended the match to cheer for his team and celebrate their victory.

The Brazilian footballer brought his couple of friends to watch the final. However, Neymar and his friends were seen chanting 'Messi, Messi' during the King's Cup Final between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in Jeddah. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Neymar and his friends chanting "Messi, Messi" during the Saudi Arabia King's Cup final between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr 🗣️🇧🇷🇦🇷😂



pic.twitter.com/UrHSBu0Qj5 — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) May 31, 2024

Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi played together for FC Barcelona from 2013 until the Brazilian star's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017. Neymar Jr. played a vital role in helping Barcelona win three La Liga titles, as many Copa del Rey triumphs, and a Champions League title in 2015.

After Messi moved to PSG, the Argentine star reunited with his old teammate Neymar Jr. Lionel Messi played three seasons, from 2021 to 2023, for French Club before he parted ways with them and moved to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami CF in 2023.