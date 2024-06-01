 Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Left In Tears After Al-Nassr Lose King's Cup Final To Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal prevailed by the virtue of penalties in the decider as Cristiano Ronaldo succumbed to tears.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't control his tears after Al-Nassr lost narrowly to Al-Hilal, thereby losing the King's Cup final on Friday. The Portuguese was looking quite inconsolable as Al-Hilal prevailed by the virtue of penalties, with Ronaldo left to rue missed opportunities. A video of Ronaldo crying his heart out has gone viral on social media.

The hard-fought contest was forced to move to penalties after the final score read as 1-1. However, Al-Hilal emerged triumphant in the penalty shootout, with the final score line as 5-4. Following the game, the 38-year-old star footballer was hard to lift from the turf. Later, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted crying on the bench with the finalists' medal around his neck.

Aleksander Mitrovic and Ayman Yahya score for Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr respectively:

As far as Al-Hilal are concerned, Aleksander Mitrovic opened their account in the 7th minute of the contest. Nevertheless, Al-Hilal had to wait until the 88th minute to draw level as Ayman Yahya somehow put the ball into the net. It's worth noting that Ronaldo's Al-Nassr didn't have it smooth sailing as their goalkeeper David Ospina received a red card in the 56th minute of play.

Al-Hilal also witnessed both their centre backs in Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Al-Bulaihi being sent off the field by referees. Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bonou performed quite well in the golden goal not to concede a goal. Bonou also saved a couple during the penalty, proving decisive in Al-Hilal's win.

