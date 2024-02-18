VIDEO: Mustafizur Rahman Suffers Head Injury As Ball Hits Him During BPL 2024 Practice Session, Hospitalized Due To Bleeding

Mustafizur Rahman injured his head during practice session | Credits: Twitter

Comilla Victorians pacer Mustafizur Rahim suffered a blow on his head during the team's practice session ahead the match against Sylhet Strikers at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday, Febrauary 18.

The incident took place when Mustafizur Rahman was walking back to his bowling mark and the Comilla Victorians batter Mathew Ford hit a shot that struck that left-arm pacer's head, causing him to suffer a blow. Rahman's head started to bleed and he was immediately taken to hospital.

In a video that went viral, players and staff can be seen rushing towards Mustafizur Rahman after the ball hit on his head and treated Comilla Victorians pacer with ice on the practice before he was stretched off the field due to bleeding from his head.

During practice session of Comillael Victorians a shot from Matthew Ford, the ball hit on Mustafizur's head then start bleeding . Instantly he has taken into the hospital.#BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/sY3HaLtEc8 — bdcrictime.com (@BDCricTime) February 18, 2024

As per the report by The Business Standard (TBS), Mustafizur Rahman was taken to the emergency unit of Imperial Hospital in Chattogram. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Deputy Manager of Cricket Operations Shahriar Nafees confirmed that the left-arm pacer was fine and also revealed that he was undergoing scan for bleeding on his head.