RR vs CV, BPL 2024: Babar Azam And Muhammad Rizwan Engage In Friendly Banter In Sylhet; Watch Video

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's star cricketers Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are the best of friends on and off the field, having also starred in some of the best wins for their country in recent times. However, even as oppositions in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), they were seen having fun as the video of the same went viral.

With Rizwan batting for the Comilla Victorians against Babar's Rangpur Riders, both shared a joke and were all smiles before they returned to business. Below is the video of the same:

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam banter! Babar bhai, not letting Rizwan score easy runs 😂🔥 #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/PGoxNpILTF — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 30, 2024

Babar and Rizwan are amongst the most successful opening pairs in T20I cricket. The duo holds Pakistan's record for the highest opening partnership when they added an unbeaten 203* against England in Karachi in September 2022. Overall, the two right-handers have accumulated 2400 runs in 51 innings together, averaging 48.97 with a staggering 8 century partnerships.

Babar Azam top scores with a sluggish 37 to set Comilla Victorians 165 to win:

Babar, meanwhile, top-scored for the Riders with 37 off 36 deliveries, with Fazle Mahmud and Azmatullah Omarzai also making crucial contributions. However, the target proved to be a bridge too far for the Comilla Victorians despite Mahidul Islam Ankon top-scoring with 63 and stitching a partnership of 53 with Towhid Hridoy.

Riders are currently at 3rd with 3 wins in 5 matches with 6 points.