VIDEO: MS Dhoni's Mass Entry As CSK Players Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs MI At Wankhede Stadium

MS Dhoni and CSK players at Mumbai Airport | Credits: Chennai Super Kings IPL

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and his teammates arrived in Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on April 14, Sunday.

CSK players flew from Chennai, where they won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Yellow Brigade defeated Shreyas Iyer-led side by seven wickets after achieving 138-run target set by visitors. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led CSK's batting from front as he scored an unbeaten 67 off 58 balls on a spinning track.

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the players were seen transiting from Chennai to Mumbai, with a focus on MS Dhoni. Former Chennai Super Kings made a mass entry upon his arrival at the Mumbai Airport. The crowd assembled at the airport to get glimpses of CSK players.

MS Dhoni has been one of the talking points in the ongoing IPL season as it has been speculated the legendary wicketkeeper is set to bid adieu to his professional career after IPL 2024. Due to this, Dhoni received rousing receptions from the crowd from Chennai, Hyderabad and Vizag.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have had a good campaign thus far under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The defending champions kicked off their campaign with successive wins before they suffered two losses on the trot. CSK bounced from two consecutive defeats with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders.