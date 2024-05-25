Video: MS Dhoni Mobbed By Crowd As He Arrives At School To Cast His Vote In Ranchi Lok Sabha Polls

MS Dhoni arrived at a school to cast his vote in Ranchi | Credits: Kush Mahi 7 Twitter

JFormer Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was spotted arriving at a school to cast his vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Polls in Ranchi on Saturday, May 25.

The penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha polls took place in Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. A total of 58 constituencies, including Ranchi, from six states and two union territories, went into polls in this phase, with people coming out in large numbers to cast their votes.

Dhoni is one of the celebrities who exercised his duty as a responsible Indian citizen by casting his vote in his hometown Ranchi. In a viral video, legendary wicketkeeper-batter was seen getting mobbed by the crowd as he arrived at a school, Jawahar Vidya Mandir School to cast his vote in Jharkhand Lok Sabha polls.

Apart Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Kapil Dev and Babita Phogat too casted their votes in their respective places.

MS Dhoni is currently on break after Chennai Super Kings got knocked out of the IPL 2024 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league stage at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18, Saturday.

However, the speculations are still swirling around that MS Dhoni played his IPL match as he will likely to pull the curtains on his illustrious professional career. However, neither the franchise nor Dhoni didn't utter a word on his retirement.

It has been reported that Dhoni will travel to London soon for his retirement on muscle tear. Former CSK captain played the entire of IPL 2024 with a muscle tear and back pain.

'We have left it to him': CSK CEO on MS Dhoni's future in IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said that the management decided to leave it to MS Dhoni to take a call on his future in IPL. Kasi added that he is very hopeful of Dhoni returning to IPL in the next season.

"I do not know. It is a question which only MS can answer. The question for us, we have always respected the decisions taken by MS. We have left it to him," CSK CEO said in a YouTube video.

"But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK the next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine." he added.

In IPL 2024, MS Dhoni scored 161 at an average of 53.67 and an impressive strike rate of 220.55 in 11 matches. He remained unbeaten in eight matches.