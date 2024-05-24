Video: MS Dhoni Finally Reveals The Mystery Behind His ‘New Team’ ; But It’s Not What You Thought

MS Dhoni (L). | (Credits: Screengrab)

Ex-Indian skipper MS Dhoni was seen in a new commercial of Citeroin as the renowned automobile band unveiled it on Friday (May 24th). In a significant move on Friday, the French automobile manufacturer unveiled the former keeper-batter as its new brand ambassador and Dhoni himself considered it as his privilege to be associated with the same.

The ad starts with the 42-year-old reminding how hurtful it was to see Team India lose the 2023 World Cup final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hence, he decided to make the biggest fan team and name it as Citeroin Team Dhoni. The star cricketer revealed that the idea behind Citeroin Team Dhoni is to provide unrelenting support to Team India.

Our captain’s not retiring… he’s just getting started!

Presenting Citroën Team Dhoni, a movement by MSD to build the world’s largest fan team. 🔥💯



Let’s come together and unite under Mahi’s captaincy of #CitroenTeamDhoni 💙



Send in your cheer for Team India this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bjiLxcRktw — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) May 24, 2024

MS Dhoni was seen quite dejected after Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the Ranchi-born cricketer was seen wearing a disappointed look after the Super Kings were eliminated out of IPL 2024 following a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final league game. Chasing a stiff 219 and needing 201 to qualify for the playoffs, the match was in the Yellow Army's grasp when 11 off 5 deliveries were required.

Nevertheless, Yash Dayal dismissed Dhoni and went on to script a 27-run win for RCB. The loss has put Dhoni's future in IPL under the spotlight, but CSK CEO has assured that the veteran will return for the 2025 edition.