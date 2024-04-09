Video: MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Embrace After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings keeper-batter MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir embraced one another following the IPL 2024 clash at Chepauk on Monday. In the video uploaded by Jio Cinema's official social media handle, the duo also had some conversation as Dhoni was walking off after staying unbeaten at 1*.

Both Dhoni and Gambhir have played on numerous occasions for India, notably sharing a memorable partnership on the way to leading the Men in Blue to glory in the 2011 World Cup final. However, Gambhir has expressed his displeasure on multiple occasions for rating Dhoni's unbeaten 91* shoulders and above any other player's contribution to the cause.

As far as the state of the match goes, the Knight Riders suffered their first loss of the season as Super Kings produced a disciplined bowling performance to keep them to 137 in 20 overs. Later, Ruturaj Gaikwad's calculated 67* took the hosts home with 7 wickets to spare.

"MS is probably the most successful captain India will ever have" - Gautam Gambhir

In a video that emerged on Star Sports before Monday's clash, Gambhir heaped praise on Dhoni and claimed:

"MS is probably the most successful captain India will ever have. I don't think anyone can ever can reach that level, winning three ICC trophies. People can win overseas, people can win as many Test matches, but it cannot get bigger than three ICC trophies."

The 42-year-old is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies till date.