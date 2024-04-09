 Video: MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Embrace After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Embrace After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Video: MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Embrace After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

In a video emerged on social media, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were seen embracing after the IPL 2024 clash between CSK and KKR.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings keeper-batter MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir embraced one another following the IPL 2024 clash at Chepauk on Monday. In the video uploaded by Jio Cinema's official social media handle, the duo also had some conversation as Dhoni was walking off after staying unbeaten at 1*.

Read Also
IPL 2024: KKR Takes Subtle Dig At Virat Kohli With Pics Of Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Blockbuster Clash...
article-image

Both Dhoni and Gambhir have played on numerous occasions for India, notably sharing a memorable partnership on the way to leading the Men in Blue to glory in the 2011 World Cup final. However, Gambhir has expressed his displeasure on multiple occasions for rating Dhoni's unbeaten 91* shoulders and above any other player's contribution to the cause.

As far as the state of the match goes, the Knight Riders suffered their first loss of the season as Super Kings produced a disciplined bowling performance to keep them to 137 in 20 overs. Later, Ruturaj Gaikwad's calculated 67* took the hosts home with 7 wickets to spare.

"MS is probably the most successful captain India will ever have" - Gautam Gambhir

In a video that emerged on Star Sports before Monday's clash, Gambhir heaped praise on Dhoni and claimed:

"MS is probably the most successful captain India will ever have. I don't think anyone can ever can reach that level, winning three ICC trophies. People can win overseas, people can win as many Test matches, but it cannot get bigger than three ICC trophies."

The 42-year-old is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies till date.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Ravindra Jadeja Teases Chepauk Crowd By Walking Out To Bat Before MS Dhoni In IPL 2024...

Viral Video: Ravindra Jadeja Teases Chepauk Crowd By Walking Out To Bat Before MS Dhoni In IPL 2024...

Video: MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Embrace After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Video: MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Embrace After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Viral Video: Andre Russell Closes His Ears As MS Dhoni Receives Defeaning Reception From Chennai...

Viral Video: Andre Russell Closes His Ears As MS Dhoni Receives Defeaning Reception From Chennai...

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 22: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 67* Consigns Kolkata Knight Riders To Their 1st...

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 22: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 67* Consigns Kolkata Knight Riders To Their 1st...

PAK vs NZ: Azhar Mahmood To Serve As Pakistan's Head Coach For Five-Game T20I Series

PAK vs NZ: Azhar Mahmood To Serve As Pakistan's Head Coach For Five-Game T20I Series