Video: MI Owner Akash Ambani Drives Rohit Sharma To Wankhede Stadium Amid Turmoil In Franchise

Mumbai Indians' owner Akash Ambani was recently spotted driving former captain Rohit Sharma to the practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening, April 10.

Mumbai Indians franchise pulled off a big surprise by replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as a captain ahead of IPL 2024. The move by the management led to massive criticism from MI fans, which was evident during the team's last home two matches.

The fans questioned the franchise for removing Rohit Sharma from captaincy duties despite Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles. The support for former MI skipper has been increasing day by day and the fans demanded reinstatement of Rohit as a skipper after the team lost three successive matches under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

However, Mumbai Indians' finally ended their three-match losing streak after they registered their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals.

In a video that went viral on social media, Akash Ambani and Rohit Sharma were seen arriving at the Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the Mumbai Indians clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ever since the change in captaincy, there has been unrest and turmoil within the Mumbai Indians' franchise. Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma will leave MI after the IPL 2024 season and will be up for auction in January or February next year.

Other rumours have circulated that Rohit was in talks with Delhi Capitals' co-owner, Parth Jindal, about a potential move to the franchise ahead of IPL 2025. However, Mumbai Indians will likely do everything in their power to ensure Rohit Sharma stays with the franchise rather than letting to go to other franchise.

Rohit Sharma is the only winning captain for Mumbai Indians since 2013. After taking over the captaincy baton from Rohit Sharma in midway through IPL 2013, Rohit changed the fortunes of the team and led MI to five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.