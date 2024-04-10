 'He'll Go To A Franchise Which Treats Him Better Than MI': Ambati Rayudu On Rohit Sharma's IPL Future; Video
Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu is not one to mince his words and therefore, he feels that Rohit Sharma will leave the Mumbai Indians in the near future and go to a franchise which "treats him better".

Rayudu was referring to the captaincy row at MI after Hardik Pandya took over the job, replacing Rohit Sharma who had won the IPL title a record 5 times before he had to give way to the younger all-rounder.

Rayudu's massive statement on Rohit

Talking about the 36-year-old's future in the league, Rayudu said that any franchise would be lucky to have him as their captain. Notably, Rayudu played with Rohit at MI for 7 seasons from 2011 to 2017.

"It's Rohit's call at the end of the day wherever he would want to go, he can go. All the teams would love him and have him as a captain for sure. It's Rohit's call.

"I'm sure he'll go to a franchise which treats him better than what has happened here (Mumbai Indians)," Rayudu said on Star Sports.

article-image

Pandya getting booed left, right and center

Fans have been angry with MI's decision ever since Pandya was announced as the new skipper a couple of months before the start of IPL 2024.

Rohit has been getting massive support and Pandya was being booed in the first three matches that MI played this season in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The boos for Pandya finally turned to cheers after MI registered their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals in their last match at home last week.

