Hilarious Video: MI Legend Rohit Sharma Imitates Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Among Other Ex-Cricket Stars

Rohit Sharma is known for his humour on and off the field but he also has the talent of imitating other cricketers, as was visible in a hilarious video which has surfaced on social media recently.

The short clip shows Rohit imitating former cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Rahul Dravid went viral after being shared by netizens online.

Rohit is currently plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The 36-year-old is playing this season only as an opening batter for MI after being replaced by Hardik Pandya as the team captain.

The decision led to a furore in the Indian cricketing fraternity with fans and pundits slamming the franchise for replacing Rohit, who had won 5 titles for MI to create a record in the IPL which was later matched by Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.

The Hitman has shown decent form in IPL 2024 so far with scores of 49, 0, 26 and 43. His last knock helped MI register their first win of the season and get 2 points on the board after they defeated the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI will next face Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home on April 11. Match starts from 7.30 pm IST.