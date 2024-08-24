 Video: Logan Sargeant Suffers Massive Crash, Williams FW46 Catches Fire During Dutch Grand Prix 3rd Practice Round
Video: Logan Sargeant Suffers Massive Crash, Williams FW46 Catches Fire During Dutch Grand Prix 3rd Practice Round

The 23-year-old came into the Dutch Grand Prix event on the back of a cloud hanging over him as news broke out that Carlos Sainz will replace him in the Williams for 2025

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Logan Sargeant. | (Credits: Twitter)

American racing driver Logan Sargeant suffered a massive crash into the barriers at Turn 4 during the Dutch Grand Prix practice round at the Zandvoort FP3, with his Williams FW46 catching fire. A video of the crash emerged on social media, but fortunately, Sargeant was unharmed during the incident.

The 23-year-old came into the Dutch Grand Prix event on the back of a cloud hanging over him as news broke out that Carlos Sainz will replace him in the Williams for 2025. With conditions damp, the youngster spun his Williams onto the grass banks and the vehicle caught fire. However, Sargeant was able to step out of the vehicle quickly and steer clear of it.

After the American racing driver confirmed he was unscathed, marshals inevitably got to work on removing the car from the track and clearing all the debris.

Pierre Gasly finishes with the fastest time:

A flurry of laps followed in the race, meaning that Alpine's Pierre Gasly finished with the fastest time of 1 minute and 20.311 seconds, followed by Kevin Magnussen (1m 20.450s), and Valteri Bottas (1m 21.155s).

Lando Norris, with his Mclaren, stood 4th, while Fernando Alonso, who rides Aston Martin came 5th.

