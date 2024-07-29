'Heartbreaking': Mercedes' George Russell Reacts After Getting Disqualified From Win At F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes' team and British racer George Russell was heartbroken after he was disqualified from the win at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 28. Russell earned the second win of the ongoing Formula 1 (F1) season as he reached the finishing line before his teammate and compatriot Lewis Hamilton and Australia's Oscar Piastri finished the race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

However, George Russell's celebration was short-lived as he was disqualified to be the winner of the race after it found out that Mercedes car he drove was underweight, which is in violation of F1 regulations. Right after the win, Russell took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his second win F1 win of the season clinching the Austrian Grand Prix.

"1!!! From P6 to the top step, what an incredible feeling! Running the hard tyres for 34 laps was a risk but it paid off. Heading into the break with a 1-2 shows all the hard work is paying off. We always believed and will never stop. Let’s go team." Russell wrote.

Soon after, George Russell put up Instagram post where he expressed his disappointment over his disqualification with the win but at the same time he was happy to cross the finishing line.

"Heartbreaking... We came in 1.5kg underweight and have been disqualified from the race. We left it all on the track today and I take pride in crossing the line first. There will be more to come." Mercedes driver wrote.