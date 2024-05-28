 Video: KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Clicks Selfies With Fans
Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Shreyas Iyer landed in Mumbai on late Monday evening from Chennai.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders' latest title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer landed in Mumbai on late Monday evening from Chennai, having led the franchise to an emphatic win in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seen walking through T2 of the Mumbai international airport.

article-image

The Knight Riders played one of the dominant finals in IPL history, thrashing the SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. Iyer marshalled his troops effectively, leading a methodical dismantling of the Orange Army, who were listless with the bat and ball.

"We played like invincibles throughout the season" - Shreyas Iyer

At the post-match presentation, the 29-year-old lauded his side for standing up when it mattered the most and how pleasing the performance in the final has been. He elaborated:

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is."

Mitchell Starc was the player of the match in the final for his incisive spell of 3-0-14-2.

