Video: Adorable Moment As Kane Williamson And Tim Southee Strode Out To The Field With Their Kids Ahead Of Their 100th Tests

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee strode out with their kids. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran New Zealand cricketers Tim Southee and Kane Williamson were seen striding out with their kids ahead of their 100th Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand cricket's official handle on X posted the video of the same, while a few pictures of the cricketers' families went viral on social media.

Southee made his Test debut in 2008 and has gone on to become one of their most prolific wicket-takers, forging a formidable new-ball partnership with Trent Boult. Williamson, meanwhile, has accumulated runs at will since making his first appearance in 2010. The former skipper averages over 50 in Test cricket and has amassed over 8500 runs.

The star duo were welcomed with applause and standing ovations as they strode out to the pitch with their children.

Josh Hazlewood takes a fifer as New Zealand collapse to 162:

Meanwhile, the Black Caps made a promising start to their innings after Pat Cummins inserted them in. Tom Latham and Will Young stitched an opening partnership of 47 before Mitchell Starc got the better of the latter. The middle-order collapsed in a heap as none of Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell made a substantial score.

The 55-run stand between Tim Southee and Matt Henry pushed the home side past 150 and gave them something to bowl at. New Zealand are already trailing the series 1-0, losing the opening Test in Wellington by 172 runs. Notably, the Kiwis haven't beaten Australia in a Test at home since 1993.