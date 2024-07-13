Video: James Anderson Gulps A Pint Of Beer While Receiving Crowd From Lord's Balcony After His Farewell Test vs West Indies

James Anderson | Credits: England Cricket Twitter

Retired legendary England pacer James Anderson received crowd from the Lord's balcony after his playing farewell Test against West Indies on Friday, July 12.

Anderson officially bade adieu to his illustrious international cricket after England defeated West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test of the three-match series to take a 1-0 lead. The 41-year-old picked four wickets across two innings. James Anderson picked his final Test wicket by Joshua de Silva on Day 3 of the first Test.

The legendary pacer received standing from the crowd as he walked back to the pavilion for one final time. Thereafter, Anderson received the crowd, who gathered on the ground, from the Lord's balcony and gave them cheers before gulping a pint of beer on the occasion of his farewell match of his crucial Test career. The video of the same was posted by England Cricket on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Along with the video, England Cricket wrote, "Jimmy delivering the goods at Lord's, one last time

James Anderson entered his farewell Test with 700 wickets and his tally has increased to 704 wickets after taking three scalps across two innings against West Indies. . In the first innings, the retired pacer took a wicket while conceding 26 runs at an economy rate of 2.40 in 10.4 overs. In the second innings, the legendary pacer registered figures of 3/32 with an economy rate of 2 in 16 overs.