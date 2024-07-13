Video: James Anderson Spotted Playing With Kids After His Farewell Test vs West Indies At Lord's

James Anderson playing with Kids | Credits: ESPN Cricinfo Twitter

Retired legendary pacer James Anderson was spotted playing with kids after playing his final International match for England in the first Test of the three-match series against West Indies at the Iconic Lord's on Friday, July 12.

Anderson officially pulled the curtains down on his illustrious Test career after England took a 1-0 series lead with a 114-run and an innings win against a visiting Caribbean side led by Kraigg Braithwaite. In his final Test, the 41-year-old picked four wickets, out of which, three came in the second innings where he registered the figures of 3/32 with an economy rate of 2 in 16 overs.

James Anderson received a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked off the field for one final time. However, just a few hours after his farewell Test, the legendary pacer was spotted playing with the kids on the outfield of the Lord's cricket ground. In a video posted by ESPN Cricinfo on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Anderson can be seen bowling to a kid and others were fielding.

Jimmy Anderson bowls to kids on the Lord’s outfield after his final Test match ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nF2G0wCiZO — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 12, 2024

England captain Ben Stokes revealed that his kids were too playing with his teammate James Anderson. Stokes reacted to the video of the kids having fun with the legendary pacer, suggesting that one day his kids will realize the legacy of Anderson.

"My daughter batting and my son doing the fielding, they got no idea but one day they will @jimmy9." Stokes wrote on X.