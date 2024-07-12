Video: James Anderson Drops Catch Off His Bowling, Misses Chance To Finish Career With A Wicket

James Anderson dropped a catch. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran England seamer James Anderson missed a caught and bowled chance on day 3 of the opening Test against the West Indies at Lord's. With the 41-year-old fluffing the catch, the wicket would have been a fitting end to Anderson's career, which started way back in 2003 at the same venue.

The incident occurred in the 44th over of the innings and Anderson's 16th as Gudakesh Motie chipped one back to the 41-year-old, who tried to catch the ball with one hand. However, it went down and the Lancashire bowler was down on his knees, regretting the moment, given the tourists were 9 down that moment.

Jimmy Anderson missed caught and bowled 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ShXi59ImFQ — Best Of Test Cricket (@PeakTestCricket) July 12, 2024

The veteran seamer managed only 1 wicket in the opening innings, but took 3 in the 2nd and dismissed Joshua Da Silva on day 3 for his first. Gus Atkinson took the remaining three scalps to finish with 12 for the match, fashioning an innings and 114-run victory for the hosts.

Ben Stokes reveals that decision regarding James Anderson:

With skipper Ben Stokes, coach Brendon McCullum, and managing director Robert Key convincing Anderson into retiring, the captain said that the decision is keeping in mind the Ashes series next year. He said, as quoted by BBC:

"We had to make some decisions around what we think is best for the team going into that Ashes series. We want to go out there and we want to get that urn back. We've made some unbelievable strides over the last two years but now we find ourselves where what can we do now can make this team even better."