Bunty Singh got furious after Sameer Khan's controversial gesture. | (Credits: X)

Pakistani boxer Sameer Khan sparked controversy by gesturing '6-0' ahead of the boxing match against India's Bunty Singh at the Youth World Bantamweight boxing title match in Bangkok, Thailand. In a video that surfaced on social media, Bunty Singh furiously pushed his Pakistani counterpart when he signalled about the planes crashing.

Pakistan cricketer or pacer Haris Rauf got himself embroiled in a similar saga during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game against Team India as he came up with the 'planes crashing' gesture while fielding as he performed it in front of the fans. The reference of '6-0' stems from Pakistan's baseless and unverified claims of their army shooting down six Indian gets during the recent military conflict.

Watch the below video:

The contentious gesture of 6-0 from Sameer came after Bunty reacted furiously.

Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan face action for their controversial gestures

Meanwhile, Rauf and his teammate Sahibzada Farhan faced action from the International Cricket Council (ICC). While Rauf made the 'planes crashing' gesture, Farhan, the opening batter performed the gun-shot celebration following his half-century. Rauf was fined 30% of his match fees but Farhan was let off with a warning.

It is on the backdrop of these recent events that the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan will take place on September 28, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will begin as firm favourites, having beaten their arch-rivals in the multi-nation tournament twice.

Despite not being at their best in the previous two games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, India have managed to topple them. While Pakistan sparked a resurgence by beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to reach the top four, they will still need to play out of their skins to reach the final.