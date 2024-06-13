 Video: Iftikhar Ahmed Spotted On Streets Of New York, Allegedly A Night Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Video: Iftikhar Ahmed Spotted On Streets Of New York, Allegedly A Night Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Iftikhar Ahmed registered a single-figure score against Team India in the T20 World Cup clash in New York.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Iftikhar Ahmed. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed was spotted on the streets of New York in what is allegedly a video captured a night before the blockbuster match against India in T20 World Cup 2024. In the video surfaced on social media, Iftikhar was seen posing for pictures with fans in the streets of New York.

Iftikhar has been picked as one of the finishers in the Pakistan squad, but failed to live up to the reputation in the marquee match against India. The 33-year-old perished for a single-figure score as he mistimed a full toss from Jasprit Bumrah. With only 120 to chase down, Pakistan lost by 6 runs, resulting in a 2nd consecutive defeat of the tournament.

Pakistan beat Canada but Super 8 qualification chances remain slim:

Meanwhile, Pakistan registered their first win of the showpiece event against Canada on Tuesday, defeating them by 7 wickets. However, the win didn't do their net run-rate a whole lot of good as it needed 17.3 overs to chase down a target of 107. With USA winning 2 out of 3 matches, they need only 1 win to join India from Group A as the 2nd team to qualify for the Super 8.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will face Ireland in their final league stage game on Sunday in Florida. With Florida witnessing continuous showers and a washout looming, the 2009 T20 World Champions face an early exit.

