Video: Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Shetty's Expression Goes Viral As Saurabh Netravalkar Drops Crucial Catch In USA vs IND T20 2024 WC Game

Devisha Shetty (R) expressed relief. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty expressed her relief as her husband received a lifeline in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against USA at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. In a video surfaced on social media, she was seen giving a relieved expression soon after Saurabh Netravalkar dropped a catch.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the innings as Suryakumar looked to hit one over the cover, but only got a leading edge. The left-arm seamer covered good ground and got a hand on the ball, but the ball spilt out as USA missed a chance at a crucial juncture.

The right-handed batter eventually remained unbeaten on 50 and shared an unbroken stand of 67 with Shivam Dube to guide Team India to a seven-wicket win. They also reached the Super 8 stage.

"SKY showed he's got a different game" - Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that playing in New York has been challenging due to the nature of the wicket and was all praise for Suryakumar for curbing his attacking instinct. He said at the post-match presentation:

"We knew it was going to be a tough task, scoring that many. Credit to us for chasing it down. Playing here wasn't easy, could've been anyone's game. Had to stick till the end and take the game as deep as possible. SKY showed he's got a different game and that's what you expect from experienced players. Partnership with Dube was crucial."

The chase of 111 is the highest successful run-chase at the venue.