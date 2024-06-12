'Sometimes I Go To Rishabh Pant To Have A Laugh': Rohit Sharma Hails India Wicketkeeper’s Impact & Comeback In T20 WC 2024; Video

Rishabh Pant in T20 WC 2024 | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's comeback to international cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, which kicked off on June 2 in the West Indies and USA.

Rishabh Pant was on the sidelines for more than a year due to severe injuries, which he sustained following a fatal car crash on Delhi Dehradun Highway on 1st January 2023. Pant underwent intense rehabilitation to make his return to competitive cricket.

Pant made his return to competitive cricket in the IPL 2024, where he led Delhi Capitals and amassed 446 in 13 matches.

In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma spoke about Rishabh Pant's impact on the team, stating that the wicketkeeper is a crucial player for the side across all forms of cricket.

"Sometimes I go to Rishabh Pant to have a laugh as he's a bit of a character. It's always nice to have someone like him around the squad and very important player for us in all forms of cricket." Team India skipper said in a video.

"We are very happy that he has recovered well. All of us during that time were praying for him to be back on his feet. " Rohit Sharma added.

Rishabh Pant has already made an impact for the team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. In the Men in Blue's opening match against Ireland, Pant played an unbeaten innings of 36 off 26 balls to help the side achieve a mere 96-run target. Pant executed a reverse scoop for a six in the match.

In the blockbuster clash against Pakistan, the 26-year-old played a valiant innings of 42 of 31 balls and helped India record 19 runs above 100 runs, which was defended by the bowlers by restricting Pakistan to 113/7 in a stipulated 20 overs.