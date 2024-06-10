'I Had Tears In My Eyes': Ravi Shastri Gets Emotional As He Presents 'Best Fielder' Medal To Rishabh Pant After India Beat Pakistan In T20 WC; VIDEO

Rishabh Pant got the best fielder of the match medal from former India coach Ravi Shastri after the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by 6 runs in their Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri had the honour of presenting the best fielder of the match medal to Rishabh Pant after the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in their Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

Pant's sensational comeback

Wicketkeeper Pant, who made a comeback to the Indian team in this World Cup after spending more than a year recovering from his accident injuries, took three catches behind the stumps during Pakistan's failed run chase of 119 at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

India restricted Pakistan to 113 for 7 in 20 overs to win by 6 runs thanks to the efforts of the fast bowlers and Pant with the bat and gloves.

Shaz gets emotional

Shastri, who was called upon by fielding coach T Dilip to give away the award to Pant, opened up on the cricketer's horrific accident and the sensational comeback he's made since then.

"I had tears in my eyes when I read about his accident. And when I saw him in hospital, it was even worse. And then for him to come back from there and be back in the A-zone playing one of the biggest games of all time – India vs Pakistan – is heartwarming," Shastri said in the video posted by the BCCI.

The former India all-rounder then hailed Pant's wicketkeeping after he top-scored from either side with 42 runs off 31 balls that included six fours on a tricky pitch.

"Batting… everybody knew what you were capable of – the X-factor you have, but your wicketkeeping and the range of movement that had got back so quickly after the operation is a tribute to how much you worked hard.

"And not just for yourself, it's an inspiration to millions across the globe that from adversity and jaws of death, you can snatch a win as well. So well done, fantastic. Keep up the good work, and keep going. Enjoy, guys; well played today," Shastri said.