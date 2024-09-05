Video: Harshit Rana Does 'Flying Kiss' Celebration After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad In Duleep Trophy 2024

Indian pace sensation Harshit Rana brought out the 'flying kiss' celebration during the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 that commenced on September 5 (Thursday). In a video that surfaced on social media, the India D pacer brought out the celebration against India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who edged one to slip for a single-figure score.

The Delhi-born cricketer was first seen doing the same celebration during IPL 2024 during the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad. The right-arm pacer did so against Mayank Agarwal and was banned for one game along with copping a 100 per cent fine for his aggressive celebration in the match vs the Delhi Capitals.

Rana, who took the new ball alongside Arshdeep Singh for India D, dismissed Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan to give the perfect start to his side.

Axar Patel's rescue act propels India D to a competitive total:

Meanwhile, India D found themselves in massive trouble after a top-order collapse, crumbling to 48/6 at one stage. However, Axar Patel intervened and blasted a 118-ball 86, laced with six fours and as many sixes to lift their side to 164.

India's squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on October 19, is likely to be picked up based on the Duleep Trophy performances. Rohit Sharma and co. will also square off against New Zealand in three more Tests at home before travelling to Australia for a five-match series.