Shubman Gill Picks Up Injury Scare After Taking Stunning Catch To Dismiss Rishabh Pant During Duleep Trophy Match; Video

Team India opener Shubman Gill suffered an injury scare after taking a stunning catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant during Duleep Trophy match. Gill, the skipper of India A, ran backwards and took a sensational diving catch dismissing Pant for just 7 runs. He picked up an injury scare after landing hard on his right shoulder but fortunately Shubman was able to shake off the impact.

Rishabh Pant failed to play an impactful knock in his first outing in red-ball cricket in nearly two years. The wicket of the wicketkeeper batsman was a major blow for India B, as he was expected to stay and play an important knock to revive India B from troubled start.

The Duleep trophy tournament gives Pant an opportunity to make the most of his time as he bids to regain his place in the Test side. Without Pant India had Srikar Bharat behind the stumps in the five day format.

India will head into a busy Test season with 10 Tests, starting with a two-Test series against Bangladesh from September 19. Selector will be hoping for Pant to come good in the tournament before the Bangladesh series gets underway.

Musheer Khan looking to revive India B innings

The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match is currently underway in Bengaluru. Shubman Gill is leading India A team, while India B is led by Abhimanyu Easwaran . India B have already lost 6 wickets.

Gill won the tos and elected to field first/. India A opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 30 off 59 balls dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran managed just 13 before he was dismissed by Avesh Khan.

Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer tried to steady the ship for India B with a 14-run stand, but Avesh dismissed Sarfaraz to add misery.

Akash Deep was the star of the show for India A as he dismissed Pant and Nitish Reddy in successive deliveries. Nitish received an unplayable delivery that pitched in line and knocked the top of the off-stump.

Currently Musheer Khan is unbeaten on 30 runs with India B reeling at 97/7 at the time of writing.