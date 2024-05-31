Video: Haris Rauf Yells In Frustration As Azam Khan Drops Simple Catch In ENG vs PAK 4th T20I

Azam Khan dropped a simple catch off Haris Rauf's bowling. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf was left fuming as Azam Khan dropped a straightforward catch off Will Jacks in the 4th and final T20I against England at the Kennington Oval in London. The right-arm speedster yelled in frustration at the dropped catch, costing him and Pakistan a wicket at a crucial juncture.

The incident occurred in the 9th over of the innings as Jacks had nicked a back of a length delivery. With the ball coming on Azam Khan's face level, he failed to catch it and could not do in the 2nd attempt either. Rauf, nevertheless, cleaned the right-hander up in his very next over for 20 off 18 deliveries.

Azam Khan is an embarrassment to international cricket pic.twitter.com/Ferp0ys5nf — yang goi (@GongR1ght) May 30, 2024

England reach their target of 157 without breaking a sweat:

With the Men in Green making a below-par 157, the home side found it easy to chase down the target and needed only 15.3 overs to do it. Phil Salt and Jos Buttler made a breezy start to the innings, hammering 82 in 6.5 overs. Jacks was the only other batter to be about after the openers as Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook stayed unbeaten to take down the target.

While Pakistan also started well, the lack of contributions from the middle-order batters cost them the contest. Adil Rashid received the Player of the Match award, while Jos Buttler was crowned Player of the series. With the T20 World Cup 2204 to follow the next, Pakistan will rue the loss of momentum.