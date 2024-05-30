ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam Becomes 2nd Batter After Virat Kohli To Complete 4000 T20I Runs

Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan's white-ball captain Babar Azam added another feather to his cap during the fourth and final T20I of the series against England at Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, May 30.

Babar Azam became the second batter after Team India's talisman Virat Kohli to complete 4000 runs in the history of T20I cricket. Azam needed just 13 runs to join former Indian captain in this elite list. Since the third T20I between England and Pakistan was washed out due to rain in Cardiff, Babar Azam couldn't complete the milestone then.

However, the Pakistan captain managed to score the required runs to achieve this historic feat in the final match of the T20I series against England in London. Babar Azam competed the feat by hitting two consecutive fours off Chris Jordan in the fourth over of Pakistan's batting.

Most runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli - 4037* (117 matches)

Babar Azam - 4002* (118 matches)

Rohit Sharma - 3974* (151 matches)

Paul Stirling - 3589* (142 matches)

Martin Guptill - 3531 (122)