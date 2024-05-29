'129 Ka Strike Rate Aise Hi Mila?': Ramiz Raja Takes Hilarious Dig At Babar Azam Over His Workout Picture; Watch

Ramiz Raja and Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan cricketer and PCB chief Ramiz Raja took a light-hearted dig at the white-ball captain Babar Azam over his strike rate in an old video from a show which went viral on social media.

Though Babar Azam is one of the best batters in T20 cricket, his strike rate has often come under the scrutiny of fans and experts alike. Many fans and experts believe that Pakistan's captain has often struggled to counterattack, which left the team hurting.

Ramiz Raja has been critical of Babar Azam's batting in T20 cricket. However, in a throwback video, Ramiz Raja was seen hilariously trolling Babar Azam on his strike rate when the Pakistan captain's workout picture appeared on the screen during a show.

Raja asked Azam about the exercise which was shown on the screen, to which the latter replied that it was for his balance, abs and muscle. But, former PCB chief asked hilariously asked Pakistan whether he got a strike rate through this exercise.