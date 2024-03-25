Video: Hardik Pandya Changes Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma's Fielding Position During IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

Hardik Pandya alters Rohit Sharma's fielding position. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya has been under the scanner ever since he replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the franchise, given the latter captained them to a record-equalling 5 titles since 2013. However, the 30-year-old came even more under the scanner during his field changes, particularly asking the ex-captain to stand at long-on.

After leading the Titans for a couple of years, Hardik shifted base to the Mumbai Indians, which triggered boos from the Ahmedabad crowd. However, fans were outraged the most at the 30-year-old replacing Rohit Sharma as captain despite the veteran opener leading the franchise to unparalleled heights since succeeding Ricky Ponting as captain in 2013.

With Hardik 'ordering' Rohit around in the field, netizens were visibly not happy over the same.

Hardik, nevertheless, was confident of having Rohit's support throughout the tournament. In a recent press conference held in Mumbai, the seam-bowling all-rounder remarked:

"It won't be any different, because he will be there to help out if I need his help. He is the captain of the Indian team, which helps me because what this team has achieved, it has achieved under him. From now onwards, it will be about carrying forward what he has achieved, so there will be nothing awkward. I have played for 10 years under him and I know he is going to have his hand on my shoulders throughout the season."

Rohit Sharma's wicket becomes the turning point of the game:

Meanwhile, Rohit's wicket in the 13th over for 43 off 29 deliveries proved to be the turning point of the match. The Titans' bowling unit turned the screws from that juncture and things became even more difficult after Dewald Brevis perished for 46.

With 19 required off the final over, Hardik Pandya departed after hitting a maximum and a boundary. Umesh Yadav, who bowled the 20th over of the innings, also got Piyush Chawla to end the tourists' hopes. B Sai Sudharsan emerged as the Player of the Match for his 39-ball 45.