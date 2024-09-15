Video: Fans Seen Leaving Stadium As Babar Azam Gets Dismissed In Champions Cup Clash

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam made a 44-ball 45 for the Stallions in what was a crushing defeat against the Markhors in their 2nd match of the Champions Cup clash in Faisalabad on Sunday. As the right-handed batter was walking back to the dressing room, fans were also seen leaving the stadium at large as a video of the same went viral on social media.

The Lahore-born cricketer scored a confident 79-ball 76 when the Stallions beat the Lions by a massive margin of 133 runs. Nevertheless, the former Pakistan Test skipper managed only 45 runs in pursuit of a modest 232. With Babar enjoying a massive fan following, a largely disappointed section of fans were seen leaving the stadium.

Here's the video of the same: