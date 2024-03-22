Video: Fans Go Berserk As Akshay Kumar Makes Dramatic Entry Into Chepauk Stadium At IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar kickstarted the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Opening Ceremony on Friday by making a dramatic entry into into the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

'Khiladi' Kumar, who is known for his stunts in movies, suspended himself high in the air attached to a couple of ropes and had the Indian tri-colour in his right hand.

A video of his filmy entry went viral on social media as soon as the opening ceremony began. The packed stadium went berserk as Kumar slowly descended onto the stage before starting his performance with fellow actor Tiger Shroff.

The duo danced to their songs from the upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Their performance was followed by the legendary singers Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman.

The opening ceremony lasted a little over 30 minutes that also included the trophy presentation and captains' official picture with BCCI bigwigs and the performers on stage.

New Chennai Super Kings captain Rituraj Gaikwad received a massive round of applause and cheers as he brought the trophy on the stage.

Gaikwad was handed over the CSK captaincy by former skipper MS Dhoni just a day before the opening match. CSK will host Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first game.