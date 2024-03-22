IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony In PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman & Sonu Nigam Add Glitz To Chennai Extravaganza

By: Aakash Singh | March 22, 2024
The setup at the Chidambaram Stadium for IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar makes a grand entry to the ground.
Bollywood star and action hero Tiger Shroff performed along with Akshay Kumar at the opening ceremony.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff hoist the flag at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Akshay Kumar delivering a dance performance at the stage.
A.R Rahman also graced with his presence. The veteran singer sang the famous 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' to send the stadium into delirium.
Sonu Nigam, who has won numerous awards, performed along with A.R. Rahman.
