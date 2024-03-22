IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony In PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman & Sonu Nigam Add Glitz To Chennai Extravaganza

By: Aakash Singh | March 22, 2024

The setup at the Chidambaram Stadium for IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony.

(Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar makes a grand entry to the ground.

(Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood star and action hero Tiger Shroff performed along with Akshay Kumar at the opening ceremony.

(Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff hoist the flag at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

(Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar delivering a dance performance at the stage.

(Credits: Twitter)

A.R Rahman also graced with his presence. The veteran singer sang the famous 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' to send the stadium into delirium.

(Credits: Twitter)

Sonu Nigam, who has won numerous awards, performed along with A.R. Rahman.

(Credits: Twitter)

Thanks For Reading!

Ruturaj Gaikwad To Virat Kohli: Probable Top Performers In IPL 2024 Opener Between CSK & RCB
Find out More