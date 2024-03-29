 VIDEO: Ex-CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's Hilarious 'New Captain' Response To Anchor's Question During Franchise's Promotional Event
Chennai Super Kings are captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad after MS Dhoni decided to step down from the leadership duties ahead of the IPL 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings captain came up with an epic one line reply to anchor's query that was posed for Rachin Ravindra during a promotional event organized by the Chennai-based IPL franchise amid ongoing the season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chennai Super Kings are off to a great start to their IPL 2024 campaign as they first two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, respectively. CSK are captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad after MS Dhoni decided to step down from the leadership duties ahead of the IPL 2024.

Speculation surrounds MS Dhoni's decision to resign as captain, with indications suggesting that the 'Thala' is likely to pull the curtains on his T20 cricket following the conclusion of the ongoing IPL season.

MS Dhoni's epic captaincy response

In a viral video, an anchor asked Rachin Ravindra whether he would look at MS Dhoni after he dropped a catch.

"When you missed the catch, did you look at MS? How did he react, what did he tell you?" 

But, MS Dhoni quickly intervened the question and said 'there's a new captain'. Former CSK skipper continued saying that he doesn't react much to it when a player is playing their first match. He also drew similarities between him and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"It (muscle memory) is there. But, I am not somebody who reacts a lot, especially when somebody is playing his first game or second game. I think Rutu (Ruturaj) is quite the same. But it was fun to watch him (Rachin) move all round the ground." Dhoni said.

For unversed, Rachin Ravindra dropped a catch of Gujarat Titans' batter Sai Sudarshan's in the 15th over of the visitors' 207-run chase. Prior to that, Rachin took three catches of Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan. CSK won the match by 63 runs after restricting Gujarat Titans to 143/8 in 20 overs.

